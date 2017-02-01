Better Beat Jackson

1. Rascal Flatts appeared on a CBS comedy on this date back in 2006. Do you know which one? The Big Bang Theory, Yes, Dear, or Mike and Molly? A: Yes, Dear

2. Happy birthday to Tyler Hubbard who celebrated the big 3-0 yesterday. Tyler met Brian Kelley in college. Which college in Nashville, TN did they meet at? A: Belmont University

3. Just announced Maren Morris will perform at the Grammy’s this month…which Voice Coach will she perform with? Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, or Alicia Keys? A: Alicia Keys

4. Kerry Washington turned 40 yesterday, Before starring in Scandal, she had a recurring role on what other show? Boston Legal, 90210, or Saved By the Bell? A: Boston Legal

5. If you scrolled through BRETT YOUNG’s phone, you’d find the number for his mentor, a pop singer who sang the Theme Song “I Don’t Want Be” for the tv show One Tree Hill… who is it? GAVIN DEGRAW, Adam Levine, or Luke Bryan? A: Gavin Degraw