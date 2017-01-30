Better Beat Jackson 1/30/17

1. Just announced Scarlett Johansson and her husband are getting a divorce… Scarlett Johansson Now Has Two Failed Marriages..who was she married to first? Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, or Chris Pratt? A: Ryan Reynolds

2. Actor Elijah Wood turned 36 on Saturday. He made his movie debut in what sequel? Back to the Future Part 2, Wayne’s World 2, OR Weekend at Bernie’s 2? A: Back to the Future Part 2

3. Keith Urban and which other Country Band are going to take part in Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees at the Grammy’s next month? Little Big Town, Old Dominion, or Luke Bryan? A: Little Big Town

4. Which celebrity recently said, ““Normally, when you see me, I am fashion’s biggest nightmare. Nothing seems to match or come together.” Whoopi, Kelsea Ballerini, or Jason Aldean? A: Whoopi Goldberg,

5. This famous actor turns 43 today…The Oscar-winning actor, began his film career at age 12, is best-known for his roles in The Fighter, American Psycho, Batman Begins, and The Dark Knight..who is it? Christian Bale, George Clooney, or Heath Ledger? A: Christian Bale