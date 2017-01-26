Better Beat Jackson 1/26/17

1. This female daytime talk show host turns 59 today!? Who is it? Rachel Ray, Ellen DeGeneres, or Wendy Williams? A: Ellen

2. Ellen DeGeneres was the second woman to host the Oscars solo. Who was first? Whoopi Goldberg, Lucille Ball, OR Meryl Streep? A: Whoopi

3. On this date back in 2015, Michael Ray released his song “Kiss You In the Morning” …In the song, he name checks a NASCAR driver. Which DRIVER does he mention? Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Junior, or Jimmie Johnson? A: Dale Earnhardt Junior

4. Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum just announced she has a new fashion line, coming out in April. One of the girls in Little Big Town has her own clothing line as well..what is her name? A: Karen Fairchild

5. Florida Georgia Line has a new song called “God, Your Mama, and Me,” featuring a Boy Band…who is the Boy band? N’Sync, Backstreet Boys, or 1D? A: Backstreet Boys