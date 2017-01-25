Better Beat Jackson 1/25/17

1. MEL GIBSON and his girlfriend just had a baby boy. How many kids total does Mel Gibson have now? 4, 6, or 9 kids? A: 9 kids

2. On this date back in 2014, which Luke Bryan song, written by Chris Stapleton was at the top of Billboard’s Country chart? I See You, Drink A Beer, OR Roller Coaster? A: Drink A Beer

3. This Voice Coach turns 36 today…who is it? Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, or Gwen Stefani? A: Alicia Keys

4 Miranda Lambert has her own rose — and it helps animal shelters! The Miranda Lambert rose is described as a fragrant hybrid tea rose with large pink blossoms. Which other Country Singer has her own rose? Kelsea Ballerini, Dolly Parton, or Loretta Lynn? A: Dolly Parton

5 LUKE BRYAN fell and hurt his leg while learning how to kitesurf in Mexico at his Crash my playa concerts…what did he run into while kitesurfing? Coral, dock, or another kitesurfer?! A: Coral