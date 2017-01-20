Better Beat Jackson 1/20/17

1. People’s Choice Awards went down the other night, Country Music well represented…Who won for FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP? The Band Perry, Florida Georgia Line, OR Little Big Town? A: Little Big Town

2. Happy 32nd birthday to Brantley Gilbert today…he said he doesn’t celebrate birthdays really anymore, he celebrates his sober birthday more. How long has Brantley been sober now? 1, 3, or 5 years? A: 5 years

3. True or False? Brantley Gilbert proposed to Jana Kramer on his 28th birthday… A: True

4. This Country singer is taking a two-week break from social media to “dive into” her creative side so she can write and finish her next record. Who is it? Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, or Luke Bryan? A: Kelsea

5. Which Country Singer made history at the People Choice Awards becoming the first country music artist to win the all-genre “Favorite Album” category…beating out Beyonce, Rihanna, and other pop singers. Was it Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, or Blake Shelton?! A: Blake