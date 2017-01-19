Better Beat Jackson 1/19/17

- True or False: Tom Cruiseand Cher dated in the early ‘80’s. A: True…They dated for a little while in the early ’80s. She’s said he was one of the top five guys she’s ever been with in bed.
- Happy Birthday to Dolly Parton who turns 71 today… Dolly wrote the biggest hit in the career of what pop icon? Whitney Houston (“I Will Always Love You”), Madonna, OR Michael Jackson? A: Whitney Houston
- Shawn Johnson turns 25…she’s an Olympic gold medalist and“Dancing with the Stars” Who was her pro partner she won the Mirror Ball Trophy with on DWTS? Mark Ballas, Derek Hough, or Val? A: Derek
- Dolly Parton earned an Oscar nomination for which movie? Steel Magnolias, 9 to 5 (forBest Original Song), OR Wild Texas Wind? A: 9 to 5
- Carrie Underwoodand Keith Urban are performing at next month’s Grammy Awards. Carrie is nominated for what? Best Country Song for “Dirty Laundry”, Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells, OR Best Country Album? A: Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells