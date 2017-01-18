Better Beat Jackson 1/18/17

1. Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley welcomed their child a baby boy into the world! Josh Kelley’s younger brother is a musician as well and is in the Country band Lady Antebellum. What is Josh Kelley’s brothers name? A: Charles Kelley

2. ARNOLD Schwarzenegger fired which Real Housewife on “Celebrity Apprentice” Vicki Gunvalson, KYLE RICHARDS , OR Lisa Vanderpump? A: Kyle

3. Kevin Costner…you know the actor, known best for his roles in Dances With Wolves, Field of Dreams, The Bodyguard…he turns 62 today…Before hitting it big, Kevin Costner worked at what major tourist attraction? Disneyland (as skipper of The Jungle Cruise), The Grand Canyon, or Dollywood? A: Disneyland

4. Country Artist Chris Lane will appear on his favorite show, The Bachelor, on Monday…he and his twin bro Cory both tried out for which Reality Singing Competition Show? Idol, The Voice, or America’s Got Talent? A: American Idol but didn’t make it through.

5. The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on April 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This marks the first year in the new venue. Previous shows were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Who hosted last year? A: Luke and Dierks