Better Beat Jackson 1/17/17

1. Happy 95th birthday to Betty White…what was Betty’s first name on Golden Girls? A: Rose

2. Jim Carrey played which villain in Batman Forever? The Riddler, The Iceman, OR The Penguin A: The Riddler

3. In 2007, it was rumored that Carrie Underwood was dating a famous NFL quarterback. Do you know who he is? Hint: This QB dated Jessica Simpson A: Tony Romo

4. Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will be performing on the Grammys coming up in Feb…last year who did Carrie perform with? Brad Paisley, Sam Hunt, OR Cam? A: Sam Hunt

5. Who is the Host of the Grammy’s this year? LL Cool J, James Cordon, or Lady Gaga? A : James Cordon