Zac Brown Band will Headline at Summerfest’s 50th Marcus Amphitheater

Zac Brown Band’s “WELCOME HOME” 2017 North American Tour will Headline at Summerfest’s 50th Marcus Amphitheater July 1st!

Tickets: Go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10:00 AM CST and include Summerfest admission. Purchase tickets by calling 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000.

You can get access to presales before tickets go on sale to the general public when you subscribe to receive Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com Presale will run Thursday, January 19 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM CST.