Super’s Bowl 2017 – Bowl For A Diabetes Cure

Today’s Q106 midday personality Super Dave Ogden was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes in 2003. Super Dave and the rest of the Today’s Q106 Family would love to spend the day with you for the third annual “Super’s Bowl” benefit on February 12th, 2017 at Spartan Bowl in McFarland. This special event will include bowling, tons of door prizes during each bowling shift and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the American Diabetes Association!

Teams can reserve a lane (up to five members) at 11:00am, 1:00pm or 3:00pm. For $10, each bowler will receive shoe rental and two games. Reserve your lane today by calling Spartan Bowl at (608) 838-8014 and ask for Brock or Todd to reserve a spot for Super’ Bowl!

Special thanks to La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Decor, The Levy Family Giving Fund and the Thirsty Goat!