Better Beat Jackson 1/11/17

1. One of the Contestants from “The Bachelor” Is in Cole Swindell’s “Middle of a Memory” Music Video..who is the Current Bachelor? Ben, Nick, or Chris? A: Nick Viall

2. True or False… Martha Stewart has been struck by lightning three times. A: True

3. The Grammy Awards air in February…The 2017 Grammy Nominees Album is full of country stars like Keith Urban, Maren Morris, and who else? Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, OR Britney Spears? A: Kelsea Ballerini

4. Keith Urban is the headliner for the traditional Legends Day concert the day before the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. Which other Country Singer headlined the show last year? Garth, Blake Shelton, OR Little Big Town? A: Blake Shelton

5. Which celebrity said this “”I can’t have spicy foods [because] my stomach protrudes into my esophagus. I was born with it. I was like a little old man as a young lady.” Channing Tatum, Maren Morris, Or Emma Stone? A: Emma Stone