Better Beat Jackson 1/10/17

1. Boxing legend George Foreman turns 68 today….George made a fortune lending his name to what gadget? lawn mower, treadmill, electric grill? A: electric grill

2. Top North American Tours list for 2016 came out and which Country artist came in first place? Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, or Kenny Chesney? A: Garth Brooks

3. Which singer had the most expensive ticket on the list…with the average ticket price clocked in at over $260. Beyonce, Garth Brooks, or Barbra Streisand? A: Barbra Streisand

4. Just announced this Country Artist is the next in line for his own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville…who is it? Keith Urban, Jason Aldean , or Kelsea Ballerini? A: Jason Aldean

5. The man who is apparently still going strong with Katie Holmes got jumped at a restaurant in Hollywood…who is it? A: Jamie Foxx