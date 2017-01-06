Better Beat Jackson 1/6/17

1. Sam Hunt Is Engaged to the Girl Who Inspired his latest CD…what’s the name of his latest CD? A: Montevallo

2. KACEY MUSGRAVES and her boyfriend Ruston Kelly got engaged over the holidays. Where did he propose to her? In her kitchen, in the childhood bedroom of the house she grew up in, or at her Family Christmas Party? A: in the childhood bedroom of the house she grew up in

3. A movie based off the Country song “God Bless the Broken Road” is in production. Who sings that song? Raelynn, Rascal Flatts, or Parmalee? A: Rascal Flatts

4. The man in Carrie Underwood’s life before Mike and Isaiah — her pet dog — got injured and is undergoing physical therapy..Like underwater treadmill. What’s her dogs name? Merle, Ace, or Cash? A: Ace

5. Elvis would have turned 82 this Sunday…What’s the name of Elvis’s Tennessee estate? A: Graceland