Better Beat Jackson 1/5/17

1. Kristin Cavallari turns the Big 30 today and is married to what NFL quarterback?

Tony Romo, Jay Cutler, OR Russell Wilson? A: Jay Cutler

2. Speaking of Kristin Cavallari, she got her start on a reality show named for what California beach community? Laguna Beach, Venice Beach, OR Lake Shore? A: Laguna

3. On this date back in 2004, famous baseball player for The New York Mets and father of Tim McGraw, died of brain cancer at age 59. What was his dad’s name? Tim, Tug, Cash? A: Tug

4. Heather Locklear is reportedly back in rehab and says she is “taking steps to enrich and better” her life. Which popular soap opera was she on that aired in the 90’s? Melrose Place, Beverly Hills 90210, OR Dawson’s Creek? A: Melrose Place

5. This famous actor turns 42 today…he went to Georgetown University where he graduated from the Honors English program, and moved to New York to pursue acting and has starred in movies like The Hangover and American Sniper. Who is it? Ashton Kutcher, Bradley Cooper, or Zach Galifiniakis? A: Bradley Cooper