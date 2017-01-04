Better Beat Jackson 1/4/17

1. Kate Hudson revealed her celeb crush in a recent interview…she said he is “‘The Dude’ in The Big Lebowski.” What is the actors name? Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, OR Dude? A: Jeff Bridges

2. Forbes just called “Dibs” on this Country Singer…she’s been added to the list 30 Under 30 in the music category…what is her name? A: Kelsea Ballerini

3. The Bachelor just kicked off Monday night..which Country Singer said he’d like to be on the show if he had the time… Chris Lane, Dan + Shay, OR Cole Swindell? A: Chris Lane

4. Lee Brice and his wife just announced they’re expecting a baby! How many kids do they have right now? 1, 2, or 3? A: 2 boys

5. Returning to reality television several years after the end of Jersey Shore, which Jersey Shore star is currently a contestant on The New Celebrity Apprentice.? Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, J WOW, or Pauly D? A: Snooki