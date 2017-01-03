Today’s Q106 Storytellers Jam 21 – VIP Lottery

Today’s Q106 Storytellers Jam 21, presented by Settlers Bank, is coming soon (Sunday March 5th, 7:30pm).
- VIP experience! Reserved VIP table seating up front, pre-show meet and greet with the artists. VERY LIMITED – because there will only be 100 VIP seats available, we will draw lottery-style to distribute those tickets. VIP tickets are $100 each and they can be purchased in pairs, limit two pairs (4 tickets) per purchase, or you can request to purchase a single tickets (new for STJ 21!). You MUST be a member of Today’s Q106 Country Club by noon on 1/5/17 to receive details on purchasing VIP tickets!
- Pre-sale tickets are available to Today’s Q106 Country Club members only. Starting on 1/11/17, you may purchase general admission tickets for the pre-sale price of $35.00 each. We will email that link to you on that day. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at $40.00 each on 1/12/17 at 12:00pm.
- Who will it be? You will find out when all of the acts are introduced on stage! It will be an amazing variety of males, females, veterans and up-and-comers. Let the rumors begin!
As always:
- This concert is a benefit for American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.
- Monona Terrace in Madison
- It’s gonna sell out fast!
- Sponsored by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Madison, The Levy Family Giving Fund, Bobbers Island Grill in the Dells, Middleton and Prairie Power Centers, and Remedy Intelligent Staffing!