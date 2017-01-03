Better Beat Jackson 1/3/17

1. Mel Gibson turns 61 today…he starred in a movie with Helen Hunt where he has the ability to hear what women are really thinking. Name the movie. A: What Women Want

2. NBA superstar Lebron James recently celebrated his 32nd birthday…Where did LeBron James play college basketball? Ohio State, Cleveland State, or nowhere (He entered the NBA straight out of high school.)? A: Nowhere

3. Congrats to this Hills star from MTV…she just announced that she’s pregnant? Which one is it? Heidi Montag, Lauren Conrad, OR Kristin Cavallari? A: Lauren Conrad

4. Congrats to William Michael Morgan…he just got engaged to Jennifer Wayne…she sings the song Lipstick with 2 other girls in what Country Girl Group? A: Runaway June

5. After Mariah Carey’s fail New Years Performance..she is gearing up for her tour…who will she be out on the road with? Justin Timberlake, Lionel Richie, or Boys to Men? A: Lionel Richie