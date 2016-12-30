Fletch’s My Top 5 2016

Here’s “My Top 5” for 2016- not necessarily the biggest sellers or the highest testing songs of the year, but rather, the songs that, IMO, were just the best to hit Country radio.

Check ’em out below, then comment with YOUR Top 5 for 2016! – Fletch

5. “Suitcase” by Steve Moakler – gah, hope it gets its due- great song!

4. “Kill A Word” by Eric Church – such a powerful theme, vivid imagery

from the lyrics, gorgeous melody, and out of this world background vocals.

I jumped up out of my chair and shouted “yes” when EMI Records VP Jimmy Rector told me it

would be the next single after “Record Year”.

3. “Livin’ The Dream” by Drake White. Drake is just scratching the surface

of greatness here. This was one of our Top 5 most-played songs of the

year.

2. “My Church” by Maren Morris – from first listen, this was a “hell yes”

record for me. And “Hero” is an Album of the Year finalist for me.

1. “Better Man” by Little Big Town- for a group that has already had more

than one “career” record, here’s another one.