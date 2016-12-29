Better Beat Jackson 12/29/16

1. Queen Latifah’s Mercedes got stolen in Atlanta last week…this wasn’t the 1st time Queen had a car stolen. T/F? A: T (It happened back in 1995, thieves in New York shot her bodyguard and stole her BMW)

2. This actor has received three Golden Globe awards, a Tony Award,[2] and two Academy Awards and celebrated a birthday yesterday..Who is it? Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, OR Leonardo Dicaprio? A: Denzel

3. Which Magic Mike star just celebrated his 40th birthday? Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, OR Joe Manganiello? A: Joe

4. What hit 2015 movie featured LeBron James? Trainwreck, Furious 7, OR Magic Mike? A: Trainwreck

5. On this date in 2010, Alan Jackson surprised a Country Singer on stage with a 1966 Cadillac El Dorado convertible — a gift for including him on the song “As She’s Walking Away”. Who is the Country Singer he surprised? A: Zac Brown