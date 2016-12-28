Jackson’s My Top 5 Of 2016

It’s time to rank your favorite songs from this year!

Here’s Jackson’s’ “My Top 5” for 2016…songs that made me feel something!

Check em’ out below, then comment with YOUR Top 5 for 2016! -Jackson

5. I picked this one not so much because i’m in love with the song, and its a fantastic tune, but i’m more of a fan of this stars dog Edgar and I wanted a reason to mention him. HES FRIGGIN’ ADORABLE!! at #5 this is Wanna Be That Song By Brett Eldredge.

https://youtu.be/n-RnmA8j0ZQ

4. At times 2016 seemed like it hung its dirty laundry on all of us and I think every year needs a good scorned lover song, and Carrie is never better than when shes fired up! At #4 this is Dirty Laundry By Carrie Underwood!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNzHARgbCG8

3. This one reminds us don’t try to be something you aren’t to impress others and thats a message I will always stand behind, not all of us look like Ken and Barbie but we are awesome just the way we are and Brandy delivery that message perfectly! Coming in at #3 this is The Girl Next Door by Brandy Clark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9lDtvaGQio