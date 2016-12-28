Better Beat Jackson 12/28/16

1. Kelsea Ballerini got engaged to her now fiancée, Morgan on Christmas morning…she is celebrating that and also her nomination for which Grammy Award? Best Pop Album, Best Duo, or Best New Artist? A: Best New Artist

2. Big and Rich will play a benefit in Washington, D.C. on January 20th — the night of the Presidential inauguration…you might have watched John Rich was on TV when he was a winner on which reality show? DWTS, Celebrity Apprentice, or America’s Got Talent? A: Celebrity Apprentice

3. Late night host Seth Meyers turns 43 today…Who did Seth Meyers co-anchor SNL’s Weekend Update segment with? Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler, OR Tina Fey? A: Amy Poehler

4. Yesterday, Maren Morris received an incredible honor from her hometown…In her parent’s salon, she accepted a plaque from the mayor, which proclaimed that December 27th would officially be known as “Maren Morris Day”…in which state is her hometown? North Carolina, Texas, or Tennessee? A: Arlington, Texas

5. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman will be celebrating one of their daughters 6th birthdays today…which daughter is turning 6 today? Sunday Rose or Faith Margaret? A: Faith