My Top 5 2016

It’s time to rank your favorite songs from this year!

Here’s “My Top 5” for 2016…songs that made me feel something!

Check ’em out below, then comment with YOUR Top 5 for 2016! -Andi Brooks

5. “Vacation” by Thomas Rhett– When you listen to it, doesn’t it just make ya feel good!!?? It’s upbeat and funky, plus the video is AWESOME! It was shot while Thomas and his wife Lauren vacationed in one of their favorite places..Hawaii! This song and video just makes me want to jump out of an airplane and go on VACA!

4. “Peter Pan” by Kelsea Ballerini-Every girl can totally relate to this song!! We’ve all been there…don’t ya think! We all want that bad boy, but realize it’s never going to work out!

3. “Running for You” by Kip Moore- Lets be honest..who doesn’t want this guy running for them?! He is so awesome (and hott)!

2. “H.O.L.Y” by Florida Georgia Line- stands for High On Loving You…this song to me is just all about LOVE and I’m the type of person who LOVES love. The music vid is beautiful, love the piano, the words, and this is a different sound from these guys..I just can’t get enough of it!

1. “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw-this song is so important and special. Lori McKenna wrote the song and she said she wanted to give a special message to her five kids….she wanted to make sure they knew about the simple things in life, like “Hold the door, say please, say thank you.” Listen to the words…pass this song on to your kids…this is something everyone should know!