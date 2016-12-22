Better Beat Jackson 12/22/16

1. Katy Perry and boyfriend dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus on Tuesday and visited the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles to spread some holiday cheer. Who is her bf? A: Orlando Bloom

2. Like pretty much everyone, Kealsea Ballerini is hooked on the TV comedy-drama This Is Us. She tweeted, “My heart beams and breaks every single episode. So raw and real. If you needed a show to binge over the holidays…” One of the guys from Dan and Shay said he is into the show…who is it? A: Dan Smyers

3. Pop singer Meghan Trainor turns 23 today..she teamed up with Country Singer Brett Eldredge on his Christmas CD “Glow”…what song did they perform together? “Let It Snow, Let it Snow, Let It Snow”, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, OR “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” A: Baby It’s Cold Outside

4. Meghan Trainor grew up where? Staten Island, Nantucket, OR Paris IL with Brett? A-Nantucket

5. Chris Carmack is celebrating a Birthday today..he started off on the tv show The O.C, but now plays Will Lexington on a popular TV show that was picked up on CMT…what tv show is it? A: Nashville