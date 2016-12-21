My Top 5 Of 2016 – Super Dave

It’s the time of the year to see a list for everything that happened in 2016!

Here’s “My Top 5” for 2016- they might not be the highest charting songs of they year, but each song was memorable to me this year.

Check ’em out below, then comment with YOUR Top 5 for 2016! – Super Dave

5. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban – Reminds me of the most entertaining concert I had chance to see this year…at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee with a bunch of Today’s Q106 listeners on a party bus!

4. “Huntin’ Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan – Takes me back to Summerfest and the Marcus Amphitheater back in July…for a sold-out show full of mega-fans that are in love with this guy!

3. “Outskirts Of Heaven” by Craig Campbell – This song sounded amazing live, on the patio at Babes in Madison. It was just him and his guitar. If you were there, you know how great he sounded!

2. “T-Shirt” by Thomas Rhett – This song that gave the 500 watt sound system in my pickup truck a nice workout every afternoon driving home on the Beltline all summer long!

1. Mr. Misunderstood” by Eric Church – Takes me back to early April and Today’s Q106 Dash 2 Nash, and a simply amazing performance at the Grand Ole Opry