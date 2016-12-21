Better Beat Jackson 12/21/16

Amy Schumerjust bought her father a gift for the holidays, she bought back the family farm that her father lost in bankruptcy. What movie did she star alongside SNL Castmember Bill Hader? A: Trainwreck

Google announced the most searched actor in 2016..who was it? Ryan Reynolds, Kanye West, or Brad Pitt? A: Brad Pitt

Famous actor who was born in Evanston, IL and starred in SNL, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, and so many more major movies turns 66 today. Name the actor… A: Bill Murray

Whicah movie earned Bill Murray an Oscar nomination? Rushmore, Vincent, OR Lost in Translation? A: Lost in Translation

This singer’s break from Social media is OVER…he made an announcement on Instagram…who is it? Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, OR Tyler Hubbard. A: Tyler Hubbard