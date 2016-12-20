Better Beat Jackson 12/20/16

1. Which Country artist helped a fan propose to their girlfriend at her Annual Miracle on Broadway charity concert? Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, OR Luke Bryan? A: Kelly Clarkson

2. Justin Moore, said that becoming a father to three little girls has not only made him a better person, but it has also made him a more well-rounded artist. He is going to be on the American Made Tour next year with which Country Singer? Kenny Chesney, Lee Brice, OR Brothers Osborne? A: Lee Brice

3. Which Country singer pranked Chris Young by dressing her band up in Santa hats and reindeer antlers and surprised him on stage? Cam, Cassadee Pope, OR Raelynn? A: Cassadee Pope

4. Actor Jonah Hill turns 33 today…he starred in WHAT movie with Channing Tatum where they played a couple cops? A: 21 Jump Street

5. And Jonah’s dad was the tour accountant of what mega rock band? U2, Guns n’ Roses, OR The Rolling Stones? A: Guns n’ Roses