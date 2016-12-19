Better Beat Jackson 12/19/16

1. This movie hit theaters on this day back in 1997. It featured Jack and Rose who fell in love aboard a HUGE ship and the movie picked up 11 Oscars. What is the name of the movie? A: Titanic

2. This actor turns 36 today…He made his film debut at age 11, playing the son Billy Crystal in City Slickers. Who is it? Ryan Reynolds. Jake Gyllenhaal, or Heath Ledger? A: Jake Gyllenhaal

3. Which Actor said this in regards to bulking up for his new movie, Gold…. “My mom was very happy until I got close to 200 pounds, and then she was like, ‘All right, that’s enough already. You look like you got two pigs wrestling in your trousers.'” Who said that? Matthew McConaughey, Mark Walhberg, or Brad Pitt? A: Matthew McConaughey

4. The first trailer for the movie Snatched starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn has been released. The comedy, in theaters May 12th, is Goldie Hawn’s first movie appearance in how many years? Whoever guesses closer wins. A: 15 years

5. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Kelsea Ballerini said she definitely loves pushing boundaries and always loved strong female artists in every genre…she said Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and which other singer are some of my favorites? Jessica Simpson, Luke Bryan, OR Nicki Minaj? A: Jessica Simpson