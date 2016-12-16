Better Beat Jackson 12/16/16

1. Google has released its most-searched terms of the year in the U.S., Top 3 Most Searched Musicians: Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and who? Kanye West, Kesha, OR Garth Brooks? A: Kesha

2. Adam Brody is 37 He played Seth Cohen on which modern soap opera with Mischa Barton? “The O.C.”

3. Which Celeb said quote, “I don’t want to be known as a reality TV star. I don’t like the way that sounds. I want to be known as a businesswoman.” Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, or Snookie from Jersey Shore? A: Paris

4. Just announced Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and which other Country Singer are signed on to perform in Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Live series? Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, OR Britney Spears? A: Carrie

5. True or False… Country singer Frankie Ballard is 34 today. A: True